Adventurous Eating: Introducing Kids To New Foods With The Speech Mom

SIOUX FALLS – Your kids might not always be interested in new options on their plate, but our guest today has some helpful tips for introducing them to new foods.

“The Speech Mom” Andrea Boerigter joins us today to tell us some ways to get kids trying new things.

Go here if you want your very own Bloombox: https://www.bloomandlearn.com/

Make sure to use the code KDLT10 to get $10 off of your monthly rental!