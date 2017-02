Harrisburg Girls Advance in District 2-AA

Tigers to play Lynx in 2-AA title game after beating Washington

The top-ranked Harrisburg Tigers got a 16 point, 7 rebound, 4 block effort from Sam Slaughter Monday night as they went on to beat Washington 65-56 in District 2-AA. Jeniah Ugofsky had 12 points and 10 rebounds as 4 Tigers were in double figures. Maham Shah had a game-high 18 for the Warriors and Taylor VanderVelde hit a buzzer-beating “3” at the half-time buzzer.