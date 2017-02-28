Iowa Senate Subcommittee Approves 20-Week Abortion Ban

Adel Toay
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A bill that would prohibit abortion after 20 weeks has cleared a Senate subcommittee, joining several GOP-led legislative efforts to restrict abortion in Iowa.

The legislation passed the Senate human resources subcommittee Tuesday amid a tight legislative deadline that demands policy bills pass full committees before the end of the week.

Sen. Mark Chelgren, an Ottumwa Republican, says multiple abortion-restriction bills provide greater options in case one is struck down by a court challenge.

Jean Thompson, a spokesperson for the Iowa Catholic Conference, calls the GOP majority a “rare opportunity” to restrict abortions in Iowa.

Critics say the bill is unconstitutional and poses a danger to women’s health. Several women testified to the subcommittee about their own experiences with abortion, urging them to reject the bill.

