Miranda Lambert To Help Brookings Regional Humane Society

Adel Toay
BROOKINGS –Country artist Mirand Lambert is calling on her Brookings fans to make a difference for local animals in need.

Fans are invited to participate in Lambert’s “Fill the Little Red Wagon” campaign – inspired by the singer’s hit single. Concertgoers can bring pet supplies along to her March 3 concert at the Swiftel Center in Brookings. All donations will benefit the Brookings Regional Humane Society.

Every fan who brings a donation for the animal shelter will be registered for a chance to win a ticket upgrade plus a Meet & Greet for two with Miranda Lambert.

Suggested items on the Brookings Regional Humane Society Wish List include:

  • Dog or cat chow
  • Canned dog food
  • Friskies cat food
  • JW Pet
  • KONG
  • Nylabone brand toys
  • Soft dog treats
  • Paper towels
  • 13-gallon heavy-duty tall kitchen garbage bags
  • Liquid bleach
  • Laundry detergent
  • Dish soap
  • Antibacterial hand soap
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Clay cat litter (non-scoopable)
  • Collars (all sizes)
  • Cat scratchers
  • gift cards to HyVee, Walmart or Runnings.

Items can be dropped off at the Swiftel Center from 5:00p.m. to 6:45p.m. on Friday, March 3 – the night of the show. One entry per person for anyone who contributes a donation. The lucky winner’s name will be drawn by 7 p.m.

