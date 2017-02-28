Miranda Lambert To Help Brookings Regional Humane Society
BROOKINGS –Country artist Mirand Lambert is calling on her Brookings fans to make a difference for local animals in need.
Fans are invited to participate in Lambert’s “Fill the Little Red Wagon” campaign – inspired by the singer’s hit single. Concertgoers can bring pet supplies along to her March 3 concert at the Swiftel Center in Brookings. All donations will benefit the Brookings Regional Humane Society.
Every fan who brings a donation for the animal shelter will be registered for a chance to win a ticket upgrade plus a Meet & Greet for two with Miranda Lambert.
Suggested items on the Brookings Regional Humane Society Wish List include:
- Dog or cat chow
- Canned dog food
- Friskies cat food
- JW Pet
- KONG
- Nylabone brand toys
- Soft dog treats
- Paper towels
- 13-gallon heavy-duty tall kitchen garbage bags
- Liquid bleach
- Laundry detergent
- Dish soap
- Antibacterial hand soap
- Hand sanitizer
- Clay cat litter (non-scoopable)
- Collars (all sizes)
- Cat scratchers
- gift cards to HyVee, Walmart or Runnings.
Items can be dropped off at the Swiftel Center from 5:00p.m. to 6:45p.m. on Friday, March 3 – the night of the show. One entry per person for anyone who contributes a donation. The lucky winner’s name will be drawn by 7 p.m.