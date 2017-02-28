Miranda Lambert To Help Brookings Regional Humane Society

BROOKINGS –Country artist Mirand Lambert is calling on her Brookings fans to make a difference for local animals in need.

Fans are invited to participate in Lambert’s “Fill the Little Red Wagon” campaign – inspired by the singer’s hit single. Concertgoers can bring pet supplies along to her March 3 concert at the Swiftel Center in Brookings. All donations will benefit the Brookings Regional Humane Society.

Every fan who brings a donation for the animal shelter will be registered for a chance to win a ticket upgrade plus a Meet & Greet for two with Miranda Lambert.

Suggested items on the Brookings Regional Humane Society Wish List include:

Dog or cat chow

Canned dog food

Friskies cat food

JW Pet

KONG

Nylabone brand toys

Soft dog treats

Paper towels

13-gallon heavy-duty tall kitchen garbage bags

Liquid bleach

Laundry detergent

Dish soap

Antibacterial hand soap

Hand sanitizer

Clay cat litter (non-scoopable)

Collars (all sizes)

Cat scratchers

gift cards to HyVee, Walmart or Runnings.

Items can be dropped off at the Swiftel Center from 5:00p.m. to 6:45p.m. on Friday, March 3 – the night of the show. One entry per person for anyone who contributes a donation. The lucky winner’s name will be drawn by 7 p.m.