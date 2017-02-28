North Dakota Man Arrested In SF On Pimping Charges

SIOUX FALLS – A North Dakota man is facing pimping charges in South Dakota thanks to a tip received by law enforcement.

23-year-old Cody Haman of Minot was arrested last night at around 6:30. Sioux Falls Police say they got a tip that prostitution may be taking place at a hotel on the northeast side of town.

When an officer introduced himself to Haman, police say he fled into a room at the hotel. A 22-year-old woman was also inside the room, who Haman allegedly arranged to come to Sioux Falls.

Police say an ad on the internet confirmed that she was engaged in sexual activity, but was not arrested.

Police say Haman could potentially be facing more charges.