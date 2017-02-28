Bowling Fundraiser Helps Local Children’s Organizations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Valley Optimist Club welcomed families on Saturday to a bowling fundraiser to help benefit the needs of kids.

The organization which has been around for 41 years has done other fundraisers to raise money for local children’s organization. However, they said this time they wanted to try a winter type activity to get people out of the house. The first thousand dollars will go to the local organization “Character on Track”

“Their dedication to all the good things that are going on in this community and really trying to make a difference in the biggest impact they can. So this is a really good move on their part and of course, we appreciate it from our organization’s standpoint, but I also like the fact that they do some much for so many kids, “says Rich Jensen, Co-Executive Director of Character on Track.

Another organization they have helped is the Boys and Girls Club. This is the organization’s first annual bowling fundraiser, however, they plan to do more in the future.