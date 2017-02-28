Scoreboard Monday, February 27th

Scoreboard Monday, February 27th
Scoreboard Monday, February 27th

Men’s Basketball

NSIC Semifinals

SMSU 97, Augustana 89 (2 OT’s) *Bruggeman, Busack 26 points

Upper Iowa 63, MSU-Mankato 55

Women’s Basketball

NSIC Semifinals

USF 58, Wayne State 49 *Knecht 26 points

Northern 69, Winona State 64 (OT) *Waytashek/Conrado 18 pts, Ristau 15 pts./14 reb.

NHL

Wild 5, Kings 4 *Overtime

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
District 2B
Northwestern 52, Leola/Frederick 51

District 3B
Faulkton 58, Edmunds Central 25

Ipswich 58, Eureka/Bowdle 51

District 4B
Hitchcock-Tulare 80, Sunshine Bible Academy 53

District 6B
Wessington Springs 60, Iroquois 59, OT

Region 7A
Pine Ridge 73, Bennett County 46

St. Francis Indian 85, Todd County 56

Region 8A
Custer 51, Hill City 43

Hot Springs 63, Lead-Deadwood 31

District 8B
Hanson 46, Ethan 42

Mitchell Christian 70, Howard 56

District 9B
Freeman Academy/Marion 62, Freeman 60

District 10B
Gayville-Volin 72, Centerville 34

District 11B
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 73, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 46

District 12B
Burke/South Central 76, Avon 63

District 13B
Kadoka Area 53, Jones County 52

District 15B
Dupree 72, Wakpala 42

District 16B
Newell 70, Takini 64

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
District 1AA
Semifinal
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 52, Brookings 38

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 66, Watertown 33

District 2AA
Semifinal
Brandon Valley 66, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45

Harrisburg 65, Sioux Falls Washington 56

District 3AA
Semifinal
Aberdeen Central 48, Mitchell 26

Pierre 69, Huron 51

District 4AA
Semifinal
Rapid City Central 75, Douglas 37

Rapid City Stevens 52, Sturgis Brown 40

Region 4A
Regional Semifinal
Vermillion 57, Dakota Valley 54

Iowa State 2-A (First Round)

Western Christian 58, North Linn 48 *Feenstra 18 points

Minnesota Boys Hockey

Section 3-A Semifinals

Luverne 4, Hutchinson 2

Marshall 3, Redwood Valley 2 *Overtime

 

