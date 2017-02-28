Scoreboard Monday, February 27th
Men’s Basketball
NSIC Semifinals
SMSU 97, Augustana 89 (2 OT’s) *Bruggeman, Busack 26 points
Upper Iowa 63, MSU-Mankato 55
Women’s Basketball
NSIC Semifinals
USF 58, Wayne State 49 *Knecht 26 points
Northern 69, Winona State 64 (OT) *Waytashek/Conrado 18 pts, Ristau 15 pts./14 reb.
NHL
Wild 5, Kings 4 *Overtime
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
District 2B
Northwestern 52, Leola/Frederick 51
District 3B
Faulkton 58, Edmunds Central 25
Ipswich 58, Eureka/Bowdle 51
District 4B
Hitchcock-Tulare 80, Sunshine Bible Academy 53
District 6B
Wessington Springs 60, Iroquois 59, OT
Region 7A
Pine Ridge 73, Bennett County 46
St. Francis Indian 85, Todd County 56
Region 8A
Custer 51, Hill City 43
Hot Springs 63, Lead-Deadwood 31
District 8B
Hanson 46, Ethan 42
Mitchell Christian 70, Howard 56
District 9B
Freeman Academy/Marion 62, Freeman 60
District 10B
Gayville-Volin 72, Centerville 34
District 11B
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 73, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 46
District 12B
Burke/South Central 76, Avon 63
District 13B
Kadoka Area 53, Jones County 52
District 15B
Dupree 72, Wakpala 42
District 16B
Newell 70, Takini 64
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
District 1AA
Semifinal
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 52, Brookings 38
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 66, Watertown 33
District 2AA
Semifinal
Brandon Valley 66, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45
Harrisburg 65, Sioux Falls Washington 56
District 3AA
Semifinal
Aberdeen Central 48, Mitchell 26
Pierre 69, Huron 51
District 4AA
Semifinal
Rapid City Central 75, Douglas 37
Rapid City Stevens 52, Sturgis Brown 40
Region 4A
Regional Semifinal
Vermillion 57, Dakota Valley 54
Iowa State 2-A (First Round)
Western Christian 58, North Linn 48 *Feenstra 18 points
Minnesota Boys Hockey
Section 3-A Semifinals
Luverne 4, Hutchinson 2
Marshall 3, Redwood Valley 2 *Overtime