SFPD: Driver Uses Stolen Car to Hit a Deputy Sheriff

SIOUX FALLS – At around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sioux Falls police officers saw a stolen 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix near West 10th Street and South Lincoln Avenue. The stolen car was able to get away since there was no pursuit, but officers saw the car several times in the general area.

Minnehaha County Deputies with the Warrant Task Force were driving an unmarked vehicle. They saw the stolen vehicle stopped in traffic and confronted the man and woman inside the stolen vehicle. The car drove forward and struck one of the deputies. Sioux Falls police officers found the car as it drove away and officers tried to stop the car.

A pursuit began when the car refused to stop for police. The pursuit ended at East 10th Street and South Cliff Avenue and the two occupants were arrested. Several baggies with methamphetamine residue were found on the man.

Willard Charles Makes Room For Them III, a 24-year-old Sioux Falls resident, was arrested for Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Aggravated Eluding, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Possession of Controlled Substances.

Angeline Frances Squirrel Coat, a 26-year-old transient, was arrested for Aggravated Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

The Minnehaha County Deputy that was stuck sustained minor injuries but still went to the hospital to be checked.