Suspects Plead Not Guilty In Crash That Killed Sioux Falls Teen

Sedan driver, pickup truck passenger appear in court in Monday

Two Sioux Falls teens who are suspects in a deadly car crash pleaded not guilty to the charges against them in court Monday.

Sioux Falls police say 18-year-old Nyounkpao Kyne was driving the car that crashed into a tree on Western Avenue, killing one of the passengers, 15-year-old Kareem Cisse, last Wednesday, February 22.

Kyne is facing several charges including vehicular homicide, manslaughter and DWI. According to the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office, he could spend more than 35 years in prison. His next court appearance could be in two weeks.

18-year-old Christian Walberg has been charged with distribution of marijuana to a minor, hit-and-run and misprision of a felony, which means having knowledge of a crime. Police say Walberg was riding in the truck that was chasing the car that had the victim inside after a drug deal gone bad. Investigators say the truck ran the car off the road during the high-speed chase.