Three Dead, Two Injured As Plane Hits California Homes

Ahtra Elnashar
CA plane crash

Photo courtesy of NBC Los Angeles

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) – Authorities now say three people died and two were injured after a small plane carrying them crashed into homes in Southern California.

Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore said Monday night that there were no injuries from the homes, and everyone who might have been inside is accounted for.

Moore had said earlier that four were dead and one of the injured was a resident. He also said more victims from the homes might be found.

The plane was carrying a husband, wife and three teenagers back home to San Jose from Riverside after they went to a cheerleading competition at Disneyland.

Two homes were destroyed, and there was minor damage to some neighboring homes.

