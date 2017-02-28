Turmans Get Twin Golds For Pierre

Pierre twins halp lead Governors to 5th state wrestling title in 6 years

To answer the inevitable question, identical twins William and Lincoln Turman have switched identities.

“Yeah we kind of switched class periods for a day!” Lincoln says.

“One was in the room right next to mine, one was in my room. They both faked to go to the bathroom, they switched hooded sweatshirts and glasses and then came back and seen how long they could pull it off.” Pierre Wrestling Coach Shawn Lewis says.

And since their toughest competition comes from each other….

“When I was seven he beat me out to go to State and I didn’t like that very much!” William says.

…their results on the mat look the same.

“They do have pretty much the same style. They’re really coming at you, trying to shoot shots, trying to be offensive, and they’re both just ornery and furious wrestlers on top.” Lewis says.

The Pierre juniors each won identical 1-0 decisions in their state championship matches, the second straight year each has won a title.

Overall William has three championships and Lincoln two, with the brothers helping the Govs to three consecutive team titles.

“He’s competitive. He’s always pushing himself after practice getting extra sprints.” William Says Of His Brother Lincoln.

“He’s a very talented rider so not many people get away from him.” Lincoln Says Of His Brother William.

“That was pretty cool! I never watch his State matches because I get too nervous for him!” William says.

That’s about the only thing this dynamic duo doesn’t share! Zach Borg, KDLT Sports