Warrant Issued For Daycare Owner After Infant’s Death

SIOUX FALLS – On September 23rd, 2016 the Sioux Falls Police Department began investigating an infant death that occurred at a city licensed daycare near Fernwood Drive and Alpine Avenue in southeast Sioux Falls.

On February 28th, 2017 as a result of that investigation a warrant has been issued for Jennifer Lyne Jonnes a 28 year old Sioux Falls resident. Jonnes was the owner and operator of the daycare that was responsible for the victims care at the time of the infant’s death.

The warrant for Jonnes was issued for 1st degree Manslaughter, Abuse or Cruelty to a Minor, Contributing to the Abuse/Neglect of a Child, and False Report of Information to Law Enforcement.

Jonnes’ daycare license with the City was initially suspended at the time of the incident and later revoked in December 2016.