App Of The Week: Google Notes

IOS devices come with a built in notes app but if you’re an Android user you may need to download one from the app store. Google keep is a flexible note taking app that allows you to keep notes, sync them between devices, and share them.

In addition to taking notes and making lists you can add images, color code your notes – green for groceries, yellow for projects. tap and drag to rearrange them. or pin your priority notes to the top.

You can set reminders by time or location and because keep it associated to your Google account, it syncs across devices for access anytime.

For organization you can group related notes by labels, which are similar to folders. you can also associate notes with your Google calendar.

Google Notes is free, available on IOS and Android.

I'm Francie Black with your App of the Week.