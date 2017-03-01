B & G Milkyway on W 69th St Re-Opens

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Its the first sign of Spring. A popular ice cream shop is back open in Sioux Falls.

B & G Milkyway on 69th street and Louise Avenue re-opened for the season today. It’s the first location of the franchise to open back up. Owners say every year, they try to open this one up on the first Wednesday of March every year and regular customers always stop by.

The owner of Milkyway on W 69th Street, Diann Burwell said, “I don’t know who’s happier to be back, us or the customers but we’re all pretty excited. You know what the best part is, like that little girl that came up running up, so excited. I mean that just makes your job when you see someone coming running and running so excited.”

Owners say the rest of the locations will open up on March 13th. They expect a big crowd this weekend with the nice weather ahead.