Counselors Help Students After Death Of Washington High Student

SIOUX FALLS – Family and friends of 15-year-old Kareem Cisse attended his funeral today.

Cisse died last week in a car accident in Sioux Falls and now several people are facing charges in the crash.

He was a sophomore at Washington High School and was well known by many. The school has been providing counseling to students during this difficult time.

During tragedies like this the school says kids have different options to honor the life of the person they are grieving.

“What we normally do is the procedure we use is a lot of times especially our younger kids want to do something for that family. So they will make like a card or maybe the class will make a card and send it to them, ” said Celeste Uthe-Burow the Sioux Falls School District Student Support Services Coordinator.

Cisse’s burial will take place tomorrow.