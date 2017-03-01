DWU Women Lose In OT For GPAC Championship

Tigers lose heartbreaker for title but still qualify for NAIA Tournament

(Sioux City, Iowa) – – The second-ranked team in NAIA Division II made it a sweep of the regular season and 2017 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Postseason Basketball Tournament, presented by Cypress Risk Management, defeating ninth-ranked Dakota Wesleyan, 78-77 in overtime.

Philomena Lammers led the Bulldogs with 19 points and was one of three Concordia players in double figures (Quinn Wragge-18, Mary Janovich-10). Dakota Wesleyan was paced by Rylie Osthus with 21, Ashely Bray with 17, Erica Herrold with 15 and Sarah Carr with 13.

Both teams are guaranteed an automatic berth to the NAIA National Basketball Tournament held March 8-14 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, as Concordia was the GPAC regular season champion. Both the GPAC Postseason Tournament Champion (and runner-up if regular season champions wins) and regular season champion garner an automatic berth.