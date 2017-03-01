Hot Spring Fashion at Filly Flair

A new month means new fashion at Filly Flair! They stopped by our studio to show off some new pieces at their store this month.

Store manager, Courtney Vanderpol says flowing, silk tanks and fun accessories are going to be big this season. Of course living in the Midwest, Vanderpol recommends layering light sweaters over criss-cross blouses to keep warm during our unpredictable weather.

Filly Flair was established to help women feel beautiful in her own skin. According to Vanderpol, they offer quality fashion at reasonable prices. She says their store gets 100 new styles in every week.

Watch the video above to see some of the looks you can find at Filly Flair. Their store in Sioux Falls is located at 4813 S Louise Ave. To shop their online store, click here.