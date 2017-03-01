Jessica Brovold

News Director

Jessica is excited to be back in the newsroom. You may remember her as a former evening anchor of KDLT News at 5, 6 and 10. Jessica returns to KDLT as news director after spending some time working in public relations and marketing. She has more than 15 years of experience working in various roles in television news. She’s also worked as a freelance writer, copy editor and social media director along with her public relations and marketing roles.

Jessica has a degree in journalism from South Dakota State University. She lives in Sioux Falls with her husband and three children.