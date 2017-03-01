Northwestern Men Roar Back To Win GPAC Championship

Red Raiders rally past Briar Cliff to win conference title

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Northwestern erased an early 17 point deficit and came back on the road to win the 2017 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Postseason Basketball Tournament, presented by Cypress Risk Management, defeating Briar Cliff 95-89 in Sioux City.

Nathan Wedel led the Red Raiders with 23 points and was one of five Northwestern players in double figures. The Raiders connected on 11-20 three point fields goals and 14-15 free throws in the contest. Bryan Forbes totaled 22 for the Chargers.

Both teams are guaranteed an automatic berth to the NAIA Men’s Division II National Tournament in Point Lookout, Missouri, which runs March 8-14 at Keeter Gymnasium/College of the Ozarks, as Briar Cliff garnered the regular season top seed and automatic berth.