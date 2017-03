OG, Harrisburg, Lincoln Boys Win District Games

Knights win, while Harrisburg and Lincoln pull road upsets in District boys hoops Tuesday

The top-ranked O’Gorman Knights won their District 1-AA playoff game with Roosevelt Tuesday night 64-46. But in 2-AA Harrisburg went on the road to Brandon Valley and surprised the Lynx 53-48 and Lincoln won a thriller 62-60 at the Washington gym.