Republicans Divided As Ever On Health Care

WASHINGTON (AP) – A day after President Donald Trump appealed for “unity and strength,” Republicans appear to be as divided as ever as they try to make good on seven years of promises to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Many lawmakers say Trump’s speech hasn’t changed that or brought them much closer together. Republican Sen. Bob Corker says Trump gave the kind of guidelines that “most presidents give on issues like this” — and, Corker added, “it’s up to us.”

As Republicans cheered and Democrats sat silently last night, Trump declared: “We should help Americans purchase their own coverage, through the use of tax credits and expanded health savings accounts.” But, he added, “it must be the plan they want, not the plan forced on them by the government.”

Those were comments House GOP leaders interpreted as an embrace of their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act with a new system built around refundable tax credits.

But conservatives have been rebelling against that plan, denouncing the credits as a costly new entitlement. And they showed no sign of backing down.