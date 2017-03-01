Sanford Health Earns Award For Colorectal Screenings

SIOUX FALLS, SD – March is Colorectal Cancer awareness month. It’s the third most diagnosed cancer in South Dakota.

Today the Sanford Health Family Medicine Clinic in Sioux Falls was given an achievement award from the American Cancer Society for its Colorectal screenings. The clinic said it screens 80% of its patients for colon cancer. Experts say this type of cancer is very preventable. You can also do more than just screenings to protect your health.

The health systems manager from the American Cancer Society, Jill Ireland, said “Lifestyle factors is another one. Maintaining an active lifestyle, limiting alcohol, abstaining from tobacco, not smoking, and keeping a healthy body weight.”

Sanford said their goal is to screen even more patients than they do now.