Scoreboard Tuesday, February 28th

NHL

Wild 6, Winnipeg 5

Men’s Basketball

NSIC Championship

SMSU 71, Upper Iowa 58 *Ryan Bruggeman 20 pts. (MVP)

GPAC Championship

Northwestern 95, Briar Cliff 89 *Nathan Wedel 23 points

Women’s Basketball

NSIC Championship

Northern 55, USF 52 *Jill Conrad 18 points (MVP)

GPAC Championship

Concordia 78, DWU 77 *Overtime

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
District 1AA
Brookings 49, Watertown 44

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46

District 2AA
Harrisburg 53, Brandon Valley 48

Sioux Falls Lincoln 62, Sioux Falls Washington 60

District 3AA
Huron 74, Mitchell 45

Pierre 64, Aberdeen Central 55

District 4AA
Rapid City Stevens 65, Rapid City Central 49

Sturgis Brown 75, Douglas 66

Region 1A
Aberdeen Roncalli 78, Tiospa Zina Tribal 52

Groton Area 64, Britton-Hecla 50

Milbank 56, Webster 50

Region 2A
Hamlin 53, Great Plains Lutheran 45

Redfield/Doland 64, Deuel 53

Region 3A
Dell Rapids 65, Baltic 32

Flandreau 81, Flandreau Indian 57

Sioux Falls Christian 70, Garretson 26

Region 4A
Dakota Valley 54, Lennox 49

Canton 57, E-P-J 48

Tea Area 72, Beresford 38

Region 5A
Bon Homme 57, McCook Central/Montrose 49

Tri-Valley 81, Wagner 47

West Central 55, Parkston 46

Region 6A
Crow Creek 70, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 66

Miller 102, McLaughlin 92

Mobridge-Pollock 64, Stanley County 62

District 1B
Florence/Henry 68, Wilmot 41

Waverly-South Shore 54, Waubay/Summit 41

District 2B
Langford 63, Northwestern 47

Warner 60, Aberdeen Christian 39

District 3B
Faulkton 62, Herreid/Selby Area 51

Potter County 67, Ipswich 39

District 4B
Sully Buttes 62, Hitchcock-Tulare 36

District 5B
DeSmet 46, Estelline 18

Deubrook 55, Lake Preston 51

District 6B
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 77, James Valley Christian 51

Wolsey-Wessington 77, Wessington Springs 35

District 7B
Chester 62, Elkton-Lake Benton 42

Colman-Egan 48, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 28

District 8B
Bridgewater-Emery 46, Hanson 35

Canistota 58, Mitchell Christian 49

District 9B
Parker 81, Freeman Academy/Marion 47

Scotland 56, Menno 46

District 10B
Irene-Wakonda 67, Gayville-Volin 45

Viborg-Hurley 83, Alcester-Hudson 67

District 11B
Corsica/Stickney 70, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 35

Platte-Geddes 64, Kimball/White Lake 47

District 12B
Colome 67, Burke/South Central 25

Gregory 65, Marty Indian 33

District 15B
Timber Lake 60, Dupree 54

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Region 7B
Regional Final
New Underwood 58, Lyman 29

Iowa State Tournament

Class 3-A First Round

Sioux Center 71, PCM-Monroe 27

 

