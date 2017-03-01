Scoreboard Tuesday, February 28th
Scoreboard Tuesday, February 28th
Scoreboard Tuesday, February 28th
NHL
Wild 6, Winnipeg 5
Men’s Basketball
NSIC Championship
SMSU 71, Upper Iowa 58 *Ryan Bruggeman 20 pts. (MVP)
GPAC Championship
Northwestern 95, Briar Cliff 89 *Nathan Wedel 23 points
Women’s Basketball
NSIC Championship
Northern 55, USF 52 *Jill Conrad 18 points (MVP)
GPAC Championship
Concordia 78, DWU 77 *Overtime
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
District 1AA
Brookings 49, Watertown 44
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46
District 2AA
Harrisburg 53, Brandon Valley 48
Sioux Falls Lincoln 62, Sioux Falls Washington 60
District 3AA
Huron 74, Mitchell 45
Pierre 64, Aberdeen Central 55
District 4AA
Rapid City Stevens 65, Rapid City Central 49
Sturgis Brown 75, Douglas 66
Region 1A
Aberdeen Roncalli 78, Tiospa Zina Tribal 52
Groton Area 64, Britton-Hecla 50
Milbank 56, Webster 50
Region 2A
Hamlin 53, Great Plains Lutheran 45
Redfield/Doland 64, Deuel 53
Region 3A
Dell Rapids 65, Baltic 32
Flandreau 81, Flandreau Indian 57
Sioux Falls Christian 70, Garretson 26
Region 4A
Dakota Valley 54, Lennox 49
Canton 57, E-P-J 48
Tea Area 72, Beresford 38
Region 5A
Bon Homme 57, McCook Central/Montrose 49
Tri-Valley 81, Wagner 47
West Central 55, Parkston 46
Region 6A
Crow Creek 70, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 66
Miller 102, McLaughlin 92
Mobridge-Pollock 64, Stanley County 62
District 1B
Florence/Henry 68, Wilmot 41
Waverly-South Shore 54, Waubay/Summit 41
District 2B
Langford 63, Northwestern 47
Warner 60, Aberdeen Christian 39
District 3B
Faulkton 62, Herreid/Selby Area 51
Potter County 67, Ipswich 39
District 4B
Sully Buttes 62, Hitchcock-Tulare 36
District 5B
DeSmet 46, Estelline 18
Deubrook 55, Lake Preston 51
District 6B
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 77, James Valley Christian 51
Wolsey-Wessington 77, Wessington Springs 35
District 7B
Chester 62, Elkton-Lake Benton 42
Colman-Egan 48, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 28
District 8B
Bridgewater-Emery 46, Hanson 35
Canistota 58, Mitchell Christian 49
District 9B
Parker 81, Freeman Academy/Marion 47
Scotland 56, Menno 46
District 10B
Irene-Wakonda 67, Gayville-Volin 45
Viborg-Hurley 83, Alcester-Hudson 67
District 11B
Corsica/Stickney 70, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 35
Platte-Geddes 64, Kimball/White Lake 47
District 12B
Colome 67, Burke/South Central 25
Gregory 65, Marty Indian 33
District 15B
Timber Lake 60, Dupree 54
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Region 7B
Regional Final
New Underwood 58, Lyman 29
Iowa State Tournament
Class 3-A First Round
Sioux Center 71, PCM-Monroe 27