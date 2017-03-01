Springtime Strawberry Smoothie By The Fruit Club

If you’re ready for a taste of spring, The Fruit Club has fresh Florida strawberries that will hit the spot.

Healthy breakfast smoothie

This quick, easy and healthy recipe is the perfect way to start off your morning

2 cups of strawberries

1 tsp of honey

1 banana

1/2 cup oats

1/2 cup peanut butter

ice as desired

protein powder optional

Add ingredients to blender. Blend to desired consistency, enjoy!

To get your hands on some of The Fruit Club’s fresh Florida strawberries, check out their store at 3408 S Western Ave, or click here.