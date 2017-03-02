Help Boost Local Blood Drives

Hy-Vee stores to host blood drives throughout February and March to help boost local blood supplies

Hy-Vee stores in Sioux Falls are teaming up with Community Blood Bank to host blood drives throughout February and March to help boost local blood supplies.

Rita Nelson with the Community Blood Bank visited the KDLT News Today set to explain the importance of giving blood.

“Donors are down this winter and we want to keep enough blood on the shelves for our patients.” Nelson said, “we don’t want to have to postpone surgeries because we don’t have enough blood available.”

Community Blood Bank requires an average of 550 donations per week to meet the needs of patients within the community. Anyone feeling well and healthy to donate blood should consider it. 30 min of your time can help three people. If interested, head to the Hy-Vee on 37th and Minnesota in Sioux Falls from 9am to 1pm. It’s called the “Rise and Shine” blood drive, you’ll get a free breakfast and a T-shirt.

On March 10th, the blood drive with be at the Hy-Vee on 57th & Cliff as well as the Hy-Vee on 26th and Marion. If you can not attend these events and still want to help, contact Sanford and Avera Hospitals and ask for the donor room.