Hy-Vee Collects Diapers for Kids in Need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – More than 37,000 diapers will be headed to kids who need them in the Sioux Falls area. Hy-Vee stores in Sioux Falls recently held a diaper drive to benefit The Teddy Bear Den and Children’s Inn.

Customers were able to donate disposable diapers and wipes at any Sioux Falls Hy-Vee store, or make a donation at the register. All items were distributed earlier this week.