Luverne Kruse’s To State Hockey Tourney

Luverne beats Marshall in 1-A Section 3 Championship

St. Peter, MN…The Luverne hockey team lost in the 1-A Section 3 title game last year in overtime and also lost their star player Jaxon Nelson to the Stampede with 2 years of high school hockey left. Apparently they have recovered because Wednesday night they beat Marshall in this year’s title game 5-1 advancing to the Minnesota State Tournament in a week. Kasyn Kruse scored twice and the second would make Thomas Vanek proud. Kaden Ericson stopped all but one of the Marshall shots as Mason Plante scored for the Tigers. Luverne improves to 22-5-1 under first year head coach Phil Paquette.