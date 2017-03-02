Minnesota Governor Recovering From Prostate Cancer Surgery

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Gov. Mark Dayton is recovering from surgery to treat a recent prostate cancer diagnosis.

Deputy Chief of Staff Linden Zakula said Dayton’s surgery went as planned Thursday, with the procedure ending about 11:30 a.m., and the governor is resting comfortably at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Dayton revealed his diagnosis just a day after he collapsed during his State of the State address last month. His doctors at Mayo Clinic have said the cancer was caught early and is treatable.

The Democratic governor expects to spend the night in the hospital but will return to his normal work schedule next week.

It’s the latest health setback for Dayton, who recently turned 70. He has had several hip and back surgeries during his six years in office.