What Is Safe? Car Seats In The Spotlight After Infant Death

Car seat safety is in the spotlight after an in-home daycare provider was charged with manslaughter for allegedly causing the death of a Sioux Falls infant. Authorities say the 2-month old died of positional asphyxia in September of last year after the woman placed him in a car seat to take a nap. KDLT’s Jill Johnson talked to a technician about what’s safe and what’s not.

“When you know better, you do better,” said Car Seat Technician Shelly Gaddis.

Gaddis is the owner of Elegant Mommy in Sioux Falls, a mother of four, and also a car seat technician. While some parents or daycare providers may use a car seat to soothe a child, Gaddis says the only place it’s safe is in the car. She says that’s where manufacturers test the products.

“It really is a danger to put them in places that they’re not supposed to be and that, there’s reason being for that.” Gaddis said, “Car seats are specifically designed to be used in a car or in a vehicle and they are specifically designed to be used with the bases.”

Gaddis says many car seats have safety features that when sitting on a car seat base, make sure the seat is level and at the proper recline.

“Many infant seats with have the bubble,” said Gaddis. “This car seat in particular is telling you that as long as the child is rear facing you can you use any of these five positions. So you can have it recline anywhere from here to here and still be within the safety standards.”

Gaddis says those features ensure that your child is in the correct position, so their breathing isn’t restricted.

Gaddis said, “Children should not be in a position where their head and their neck is going to be bent forward that could cut off the airway.”

But the biggest tip Gaddis can offer is to keep them close, so you know they’re safe and sound.

“Parents are always ‘my kid is sleeping’, don’t wake a sleeping baby and that is true, but they need to be monitored,” Gaddis said.

Gaddis says it’s also important that the car seat has the proper inserts so your child fits snug in the car seat with the buckle at the chest area in case there is a crash.