SDSU Daum Wins Summit League Player Of The Year

Jackrabbit Conference Honors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In advance of the Summit League Tournament beginning in two days on Saturday at the PREMIER Center, the Summit League’ s postseason honors were announced. Below are the honorees for the men’s and women’s basketball teams of South Dakota State University

MEN

South Dakota State’s Mike Daum was named The Summit League Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, announced Thursday by league officials at a pre-tournament press conference.

“This is a fantastic honor for Mike as well as the Jackrabbit men’s basketball program,” head coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “Mike’s enthusiasm, team-first attitude and unrelenting work ethic truly make him a unique talent. However, he recognizes above all that this is a team award because of the commitments his teammates have made in getting him the ball in spots where he can be successful.”

The league’s Preseason Player of the Year as well, Daum headlined the 2016-17 All-Summit League First Team after leading the conference with 24.9 points per game to go alongside 8.1 rebounds per contest.

“It’s a great honor,” Daum said. “I just have to say thanks to everyone who has supported me. I’ve got tremendous coaches and teammates that I’m lucky enough to work with every day, and fantastic family and friends who are behind me in everything I do. This year has been one to remember and we’re excited to keep things going with the Summit League Tournament this weekend.”

With 773 points on the campaign, Daum broke Chris White’s 25-year old single-season scoring record of 747 and is within striking distance of becoming the first Jackrabbit since Steve Lingenfelter (1980-81) to average 25 points or more in a season.

The Kimball, Neb., native has missed double figures only three times in 31 games this season and has scored 20 or more 23 different times.

On 10 occasions, the SDSU big man dropped 30 or more, and he currently holds the Nos. 2, 3 and 9 spots on the Jacks’ single-game record list with totals of 51, 42 and 39.

The 51-point showcase came Feb. 18 at Fort Wayne and is the top scoring performance in the NCAA this year. It was also just the second time in 20 years a player finished with more than 50 points and 15 rebounds in a game and his eighth double-double.

Daum joined the school’s 1,000-point club Jan. 21 against Fort Wayne and has risen to 16th all-time in scoring with 1,291 career points. He ranks as the top sophomore on the NCAA’s active career scoring list, and is seventh among active NCAA Division I players with a 19.9 points per game career mark.

Daum is now a two-time All-Summit League First Team selection after earning the nod last year as a redshirt freshman. He and Nate Wolters are the only Jackrabbits to earn Summit League Player of the Year honors on the men’s side.

State earned the fourth seed in the conference tournament and begins its run Sunday against No. 5 seed Denver. Tipoff in the quarterfinal matchup is 6 p.m., from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

WOMEN

South Dakota State University women’s basketball players Kerri Young, Madison Guebert, Ellie Thompson and Clarissa Ober earned All-Summit League honors Thursday as the league officials announced award winners before the start of the upcoming Summit League Basketball Championships. The tournament opens Saturday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The No. 3-seeded Jackrabbits begin their journey to a possible eighth championship title vs. No. 6-seed Oral Roberts Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Votes by the league’s head coaches, sports information directors and select media members determined the league awards.

Young makes her first appearance on the first team after being a Preseason All-Summit League First Team pick and a honorable mention selection in 2015. The senior guard has scored in double figures in 14 of 16 Summit League games and collected four 20-plus point games. Young is averaging 15.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and a team-leading 3.8 assists per game. Overall, the Mitchell native is second on the team in scoring (13.3) and leads the Jackrabbits in assists (3.5).

Guebert, a sophomore from Apple Valley, Minn., earned first-team honors for the first time after being named The Summit League Freshman of the Year, to the all-newcomer team and the all-tournament team last year. The Jackrabbits’ leading 3-point threat, Guebert leads the team in scoring, averaging 16.3 points per game, while averaging a league-leading 3.0 3-pointers per game and shooting 44.9 percent from long range in league games. Guebert scored in double figures in 14 of 16 league games, including 20-or-more points five times. The guard enters The Summit League Tournament averaging a team-leading 15.0 points per game in overall games.

Young and Guebert are the 10th and 11th first-team picks in SDSU’s Summit League history.

Rounding out the All-Summit League First Team were Western Illinois’ Emily Clemens and Morgan Blumer and IUPUI’s Danielle Lawrence and South Dakota’s Allison Arens.

Clemens was honored as the Summit League Player of the Year. A junior, Clemens led the league in points, averaging 18.6 points per game, and assists per game (7.0) in 16 games.

Thompson picked up second-team honors for the second-straight year after being a Preseason All-Summit League Second Team pick. The 2016 All-Summit League Second Team selection enters The Summit League Tournament averaging 15.1 points and 7.6 rebounds in 16 league games. The junior forward collected four 20-plus point games and three double-doubles. Thompson is shooting 50.8 percent from the field and scored in double figures in 14 of 16 games. Overall, she is averaging 13.4 points and 6.9 rebounds.

Rounding out the All-Summit League Second Team were Western Illinois’ Taylor Higginbotham, IUPUI’s Mikale Rogers, Oral Roberts’ Faith Ihim and Omaha’s Mikaela Shaw.

Ober, a senior from Glencoe, Minn., earns honorable mention honors for the first time and The Summit League Defensive Player of the Year Award for the second consecutive year. She is the first player since Oral Roberts’ Kevi Luper in 2010-11 and 2009-10 to win back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year Awards. Ober is also just the fourth player in Summit League history to honored with the award twice and the only Jackrabbit to win the award.

Despite missing four league games, Ober scored in double digits nine times and collected three double-doubles. The Jackrabbits’ center averaged 11.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. She enters The Summit League Tournament averaging 10.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 24 overall games.