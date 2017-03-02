Sioux Falls Girl Advances to Next Level of Doodle 4 Google Contest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A Sioux Falls girl could soon have her art displayed on the Google homepage for millions to see, but she’s asking for the public’s help in getting to the finish line.

“Most of the species are endangered and I help save endangered animals, “says Bria Neff, winner of South Dakota’s Doodle 4 Google competition.

Ten-year-old Bria Neff’s, love for animals and art started at the age of four-years-old and since then she’s published two coloring storybooks and raised money to bring awareness to endangered and critically endangered species.

“I love drawing and painting animals and I wanted to help give them a voice. So I drew these animals and in the future, I see all animals are wild and free, “says Neff.

But now Bria is hoping to expand her cause for millions to see. Last week, google representatives surprised her in front of family and friends by announcing that she was one of 53 other winners across the country for the Doodle 4 Google competition.

“I was so excited I thought it was a dream, “says Neff.

And that dream could soon become a reality, but Bria will need help from everyone. In order for her doodle to be featured on the Google homepage; she needs votes to be selected and the winner also gets other perks.

“It would mean a lot cause the Pavilion would get 45 thousand dollars and we could get 5 thousand dollars for our homeschooling, “says Neff.

Google typically gives the money to the winner’s school, but since Bria is home-schooled and takes classes at the Pavilion, the money would go towards enhancing their educational programs. Rose Ann Hofland, Director of community learning at the Pavilion says the money would not only help them but the community as well.

“To be able to enhance technology; there’s always something new and different and the community really looks at the Pavilion to provide those new opportunities and the cutting edge technology. So this would be a great help and icing on the cake, “says Hofland.

The deadline is March 6th, so there’s still time to vote for Bria on https://doodles.google.com/d4g/vote.html

For more photos of Bria’s art and story, check out her website and Facebook page.