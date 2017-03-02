SMSU, Northern Happy NSIC Champions

SMSU men, NSU women headed to region tournaments after winning NSIC titles on Tuesday

The SMSU men take a 26-5 record into the Region Tournament after beating Upper Iowa Tuesday night 71-58. After suffering through a losing season last year, it made this title even more rewarding. And for the Northern women who beat USF 55-52, it was back to back tough games with great comebacks. It was a trademark of this team all season long that they always seemed to find a way to win the big games.