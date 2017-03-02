USD’s Craig Smith Is Summit League Coach Of The Year

Postseason Honors For Coyote Men's & Women's Basketball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In advance of the Summit League Tournament beginning in two days on Saturday at the PREMIER Center, the Summit League’ s postseason honors were announced. Below are the honorees for the men’s and women’s basketball teams at the University of South Dakota.

MEN

South Dakota men’s basketball has two first-team all-Summit League picks, three of the five on the all-newcomer team, the Coach of the Year in Craig Smith and the Transfer of the Year in Matt Mooney as the conference announced its men’s basketball awards Thursday at a press conference in Sioux Falls.

Mooney and Tyler Flack both earned first-team all-Summit League status while Mooney, Trey Burch-Manning and Trey Dickerson were named to the five-person all-Newcomer Team. They, along with fellow starter Carlton Hurst, helped lead the Coyotes to their first regular season Summit League championship and the No. 1 seed at this weekend’s Summit League Tournament. Hurst was a leading candidate for both the all-Newcomer Team and Defensive Player of the Year.

Mooney, a sophomore from Wauconda, Ill., is the first Coyote to be named Transfer of the Year. He competed at Air Force Academy as a freshman during the 2014-15 season before moving to Vermillion. This year, Mooney finished as the third-leading scorer in conference play at 21.1 points per game. He was also second in steals with 42. He shot 48 percent from the field and averaged 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Flack, from Lakeville, Minn., and the team’s lone senior, averaged 18.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and nearly two blocks per game in conference play. He missed seven games near the beginning of the Summit slate due to injury, but returned in late January. With Flack back, the Coyotes won seven of their last eight games and Flack averaged 18.5 points while shooting 61 percent from the field.

Burch-Manning, a sophomore from Federal Way, Wash., and Dickerson, a junior from Queens, N.Y., have both started all 31 games this season. Burch-Manning, who competed at North Idaho College last year, averaged 9.2 points in Summit play and was the league’s fourth-leading rebounder at 7.8 per game. Dickerson, who transferred in from Iowa, averaged 10.7 points and nearly three assists.

Smith, the NAIA National Coach of the Year in 2007, is Summit Coach of the Year for the first time. Smith took a team picked to finish seventh by the preseason poll and made it outright champion. Of the other 31 Division I conferences, the only team picked to finish lower that has won or is leading its conference is New Orleans of the Southland (picked ninth by coaches and 10th by SIDs). Smith did it by going 7-1 at home and 5-3 on the road in conference play. He has led South Dakota to its first 20-win season since the 2009-10 season.

South Dakota (21-10) takes a six-game winning streak into Saturday’s 6 p.m. contest against Western Illinois at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. It marks the second time USD and Western have met in the opening round of the Summit League Tournament.

WOMEN

South Dakota sophomore Allison Arens was voted first-team All-Summit League, freshman Ciara Duffy was named Freshman of the Year and freshman Madison McKeever was named Sixth Woman of the Year as the Summit League released its women’s basketball postseason awards on Thursday. Senior Abigail Fogg earned honorable mention accolades. The teams were selected by the league’s head coaches, sports information directors and media.

A native of Crofton, Neb., Arens posted a breakout season to become the fourth Coyote named first-team All-Summit League. The sophomore took the leap from eight minutes on the hardwood as a true freshman to averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33 minutes this season. Arens ranks second in the league in both scoring and assists. Over the course of the season, she has tallied 23 double-figure games, a dozen 20-point games and a pair of double-doubles. Arens also broke the program record for free throws made in a single game when she sank 18-of-20 from the line against Denver. Only two-time NCAA Div. II Player of the Year Mandy Koupal has made more free throws in a single season than Arens.

Duffy, a guard out of Rapid City, S.D., earned a spot on the All-Newcomer team in addition to being named the Freshman of the Year. Duffy handled the point while averaging 11.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. She had 18 double-figure games and three 20-point contests. Duffy also ranks ninth in the league with 57 made 3-pointers. Duffy becomes the fourth Coyote named to the All-Newcomer team, joining elder sister, Caitlin Duffy, who was also named the Transfer of the Year last season.

Without a change to the Coyotes’ starting lineup from game one, McKeever has been a true sixth woman in providing a spark off the bench. A guard from Erskine, Minn., McKeever leads the Coyotes with 46 steals. She added 7.8 points and 2.0 assists per game. McKeever posted eight double-figure games during the season, including three of the final four. The freshman becomes the first Coyote to earn the Summit League’s Sixth Woman award.

Fogg, a center hailing from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, wrapped up the regular season on fire to earn the honorable mention nod. She has tallied seven consecutive double-figure games and averaged 15.5 points and 7.9 boards while shooting 60.3 percent in the second half of league play. Overall, Fogg has averaged 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game in her senior campaign.

South Dakota is the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Summit League Tournament being played in Sioux Falls March 4-7. USD will play Omaha in the first round at noon Sunday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.