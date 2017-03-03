Adventures With Ahtra: Fit Body Boot Camp

CJ Wehrkamp was never the athletic kid he wanted to be, until he started a Fit Body Boot Camp here in Sioux Falls. Personal training is his passion, which makes Fit Body a perfect place for him to thrive.

Wehrkamp says Fit Body is unique because they hold their members accountable for staying on track and committing to their goals. He says “When people don’t come, we phone, email, text, and get them back on track.” He says he likes to celebrate his clients’ victories, on and off the scale.

Fit Body uses TRX to get their members into shape, which uses suspension training to build core and upper body strength. Wehrkamp also swears by battle ropes, which are a lot harder than they look.

Fit Body also offers nutrition coaching and personalized workouts. To learn more about Fit Body Boot Camp and their circuit training, click here.