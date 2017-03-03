Harrisburg And O’Gorman Girls Win AA District Titles

Top-ranked Tigers defend home court, Knights upset Roosevelt to make State AA Tournament

The Harrisburg Tigers built a 16-3 lead after one quarter and withstood a furious rally by Brandon Valley to beat the Lynx 50-44 advancing to the State AA Tournament. Sydney Halling paced the way with 19 points. And the O’Gorman Knights trailed at halftime at Roosevelt but rallied to take the 2-AA title 50-38. The losers of those games can still make the state tournament in Rapid City.