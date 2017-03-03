Jackley Meets With Trump, Top Officials On Public Safety

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says that he left discussions with President Donald Trump and other top officials with a firm commitment that the administration is going to work with attorneys general and law enforcement for public safety.

Jackley this week met with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to discuss addressing violent crime, human trafficking and drugs from the country’s southern borders.

He says that it was very fulfilling to have that level of interest in public safety. Jackley, who previously served as U.S. Attorney for South Dakota, says that he invited the Republican president to visit Mount Rushmore National Memorial and the Crazy Horse Memorial.

Jackley, a Republican, plans to run for governor in 2018.