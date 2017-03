Luverne Excited To Make State Hockey Tourney

The Luverne boys hockey team is headed back to the state tournament after Wednesday night’s 5-1 win over Marshall. For first-year head coach and former player Phil Paquette and his players, it was a really exciting night. They find out this weekend who they play next Wednesday sporting a 22-5-1 record.