Madison & Sioux Falls Christian Cruise Into Sweet 16

Bulldogs and Chargers Get Decisive Region 3A Semifinal Wins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Pushed for a while, both Madison and Sioux Falls Christian pulled away for decisive Region 3A Semifinal wins to advance to the Boy’s State A Sweet 16 on Thursday night at the Elmen Center in Sioux Falls.

Madison got a game-high 29 points from Aaron Fiegen and 14 more from Riley Janke to break open a close game with Flandreau in the second half and win 70-52. Dayln Bakkedahl scored 21 and Dylan LeBrun had 20 in the losing effort for Flandreau.

In the late game the defending State A Champion Chargers of Sioux Falls Christian had four players in double figures, led by Mitchell Goodbary’s 19 points, and downed Dell Rapids 71-54.

Both Madison and Sioux Falls Christian advance to next Tuesday’s Sweet 16. The Bulldogs will play Hot Springs while the Chargers face Sisseton. Start times and location will be announced tomorrow.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!