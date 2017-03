Meet KDLT News Today’s Scott Gross

Scott will join Ahtra Elnashar weekday mornings

KDLT News Today is proud to announce another exciting change for 2017.

Minnesota native and anchor for the #1 station in Rapid City, Scott Gross joins Ahtra Elnashar and Blaise Keller on KDLT News Today, weekday mornings from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. beginning Monday, March 6th.

Scott completes the morning show team transformation.

Throughout the first week of March, watch the morning show to learn more about Scott.