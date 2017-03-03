Sanford Health Partners On Gene Sequencing Initiative

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A health care system headquartered in the Dakotas is partnering with a children’s hospital in Florida to sequence the genes of nearly 1,000 Latino and Hispanic people to better understand the health needs of those populations.

Philanthropist Denny Sanford and Sanford Health have given $7 million to the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital initiative in Miami. The hospital is named for Jack Nicklaus. The golfing great says he recently approached his friend, Denny Sanford, and asked for help with the genomic medicine project.

The sequencing project will make it easier to determine whether a person is predisposed to a certain disease, or how they might respond to a particular medicine. The initiative will help build a database of common genomes and identify genetic patterns among Hispanic and Latino populations.