Sioux Center Wins 3A Semifinal

Warriors take perfect record into Saturday's 3-A title game

Hannah Dykshorn led the way with 24 points as the Sioux Center girls rolled past Cherokee 81-56 in the 3-A semi-finals Thursday night in Des Moines. The Warriors shot 47 percent as they cruised to their 26th straight win. Jessica Harald had 17, Lexi Toering 14 and Jordyn Van Maanen 10 in the victory.