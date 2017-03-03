Sioux Falls Man Sentenced to 75 Years in Disturbing Rape Case

A man who raped a 14-year-old girl in Sioux Falls November 2015 was sentenced Thursday.

42-year-old Frederick McAbee pleaded “guilty” in December to second degree rape and commission of a felony rape with a firearm.

McAbee was handed a sentence of 75 years, 25 of which will be suspended.

States Attorney Aaron McGowan calls this one of the worst child rape cases he’s seen in all his years as a prosecutor

McGowan says McAbee picked up a female victim from school, reportedly raped her, forced her to ingest cocaine, held her at gunpoint and nearly shot her.

“I said in court the only reason we didn’t seek a life sentence in this case was because we didn’t want his victim to have to testify in front of him and have to relive the horrific details of what she had endured,” said State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan.

McGowan says he is pleased with the courts sentence, as McAbee will spend at least 50 years in the state penitentiary. He will be in his 70’s before he’s parole eligible.

McAbee was also sentenced to 9 years in prison for a rape in Pipestone County. Prosecutors say he raped another woman on the same night.