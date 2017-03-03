Summit Tourney Preview

SDSU and USD teams ready for biggest stage at Summit League Tournament

The Summit League Tournament has become an incredible event for area college basketball fans. The women’s tournament has been so successful attendance-wise that it led to Sioux Falls hosting a Sweet 16 Tournament last year. For most of these players, it’s the biggest crowd they will ever play in front of. But for both USD and SDSU teams, they would all like to win that final game Tuesday and advance to the Big Dance. Zach Borg talked with players and coaches from both the men’s and women’s teams and previews the big event that starts Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.