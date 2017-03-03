Tech Tip Today: Gmail Organization

Today’s tip is the last in a series of Gmail organization tips. Today we’ll explore labels & filters.

Gmail labels are basically the same as folders. They are a way to group related messages. Examples of labels are travel, banking, or shopping. Drag messages to a given label to group them or, if want to automate the task create a filter in settings.

For example, create a filter that says, when messages arrive from amazon automatically apply the label shopping. Or, messages from firstbank automatically go to banking.

You can have messages automatically deleted or forwarded. Filters save time and keep you organized.

I’m Francie Black. for more great tips visit, techtangotoday.com.