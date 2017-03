Titans With A “Sweet” Win Over Canton In 4A

Tea Wins Region Semifinal 71-55

TEA, S.D. — Despite a game-high 30 points by Canton’s Alex DeJong, the balance of Tea prevailed in a 71-55 victory over Canton in Region 4A Boy’s Basketball Semifinal play on Thursday night in Tea.

Ethan Friedel scored 20 to lead the Titans into the Class A Sweet 16 where they will face Little Wound on Tuesday. Time and location will be announced tomorrow.

