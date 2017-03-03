U.S. Marshals Search For Aberdeen Man After Failing To Show In Court

U.S. Marshals say they are looking for a man they say could be armed and dangerous after he didn’t show up to court in Brown County.

Abdirhman Ahmad Noor is accused of shooting a man in Aberdeen back in July. He was released on bond for attempted murder and aggravated assault charges. Noor was supposed to be in court Tuesday but never showed up. Now there’s a warrant for his arrest with a reward of up to $1,500.

Noor is a black man, 24-years-old, 5’7 and weighs 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say do not approach him if you see him. He is considered armed and dangerous.

They ask that you call the U.S. Marshals service if you know where he is: (605)330-4351.