Warrant Issued For Sioux Falls Man On Child Porn Charges

SIOUX FALLS – Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a man wanted on child porn charges.

Mark Ullrich has a warrant out for his arrest for 25 counts of child pornography including possession, distribution, and manufacturing charges. Ullrich is a 48-year-old Sioux Falls resident.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact 605-367-7000