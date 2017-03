Wolfpack Wins Big, Advances To 2-A Finals

Verbeek's 31 points pace Western Christian to big win in semi's

Ashtyn Vanbeek had a monster game in the 2-A semifinals in Des Moines on Thursday afternoon. She poured in 31 points to tie a 2-A record and led Western Christian past unbeaten Iowa City Regina 71-49. The Wolfpack take a 24-2 record in Friday night’s championship game.