Big Crowd Could Give Jackrabbits A Big Edge At Summit Tournament

New Coach Recognizes Impact Of SDSU Fans

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The defending Summit League Men’s Basketball Tournament Champion South Dakota State Jackrabbits wait till Sunday to begin their title defense against Denver. State comes in on a roll with the player of the year Mike Daum.

And they also know they’ll have likely the biggest crowds behind them, something even first year coach TJ Otzelberger recognizes could make a huge difference.