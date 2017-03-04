Businesses Look To Climb During The Summit League Tournament

Downtown Sioux Falls Offering Special Deals During The Hoops Weekend

An exciting weekend awaits basketball fans in Sioux Falls.

The Summit League Basketball Tournament tips off Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premiere Center.

However, it’s not just a big weekend for hoops fans.

Businesses in Sioux Falls are preparing for a jam-packed weekend.

The Sheraton Hotel next to the Premier Center is completely booked.

Summit League officials, school administrators, media partners and more pile in for the weekend.

General Manager Kraig Pomrenke said they beef up on inventory, especially food and drink.

He said they brace for the “full onslaught” that comes Saturday morning.

“Our laundry is busy, our housekeepers are busy, and our staffing is in place so it’s just a matter of getting everything in place and being able to take care of the guests as they show up,” said Pomrenke.

He also said they enjoy the action of the hardwood just as much as the fans do.

While fans are holding their breath, Pomrenke said they take game time as an opportunity to breathe.

“That’s when we have a chance to regroup, restock, give employees a break, fill ice machines again, you know, all that kind of good stuff,” said Pomrenke.

The businesses near the Premiere Center aren’t the only ones that are pumped.

Downtown Sioux Falls is tying their “Mash Madness” promotion with March Madness.

DTSF Vice President Brienne Maner said businesses downtown are offering special deals that only require a Summit League ticket stub.

“We want to roll that red carpet out and be as accommodating as possible to those coming in from out of town in hopes that they might come back and visit us again,” said Maner.

After a tough couple months for the downtown scene, they see the Summit League as a much-need economic boost.

Maner said it’s a way to gain some steam going into the spring.

“The momentum is up, the moral is high and we just continue with these promotions throughout the year with hopes that we do continue to see more people, new people coming downtown,” said Maner.

A full list of the businesses that are offering deals in Downtown Sioux Falls for Mash Madness can be found here.